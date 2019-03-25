Starting pitcher Straily released by Marlins

The Miami Marlins released right-handed starting pitcher Dan Straily on Monday, president of baseball operations Michael Hill told reporters.

Straily, 30, made 23 starts for the Marlins last season, going 5-6 with a 4.12 ERA.

He had a 5.94 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched this spring.

The Marlins also are moving 33-year-old left-hander Wei-Yin Chen, who made 26 starts last season, to the bullpen this season.

The Marlins will have a youthful rotation in 2019, led by Opening Day starter Jose Urena, 27, and including Pablo Lopez, 23, Sandy Alcantara, 23, Caleb Smith, 27, and Trevor Richards, 25.