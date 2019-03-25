        <
        >

          Blue Jays sign veteran right-hander Hudson

          4:59 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MONTREAL -- Reliever Daniel Hudson has agreed to a one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays that includes a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues, a deal that followed his release from a minor league contract by the Los Angeles Angels last weekend.

          To open a roster spot, the Blue Jays placed second baseman Devon Travis on the 60-day injured list Monday because of an inflamed left knee.

          Toronto also agreed to a minor league contract with reliever John Axford two days after the Blue Jays released him. By cutting him and then bringing him back, the Blue Jays avoided having to pay a $100,000 retention bonus.

          A 32-year-old right-hander, Hudson was 3-2 with a 4.11 ERA for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He struck out 44 and walked 18 in 46 innings.

          Axford, a 35-year-old right-hander from Simcoe, Ontario, was recently diagnosed with a stress reaction in a bone in his right elbow. He was 4-1 with a 5.27 ERA last year for the Blue Jays and Dodgers, who acquired him on July 31.

