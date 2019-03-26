Ace deGrom signs 5-year extension with Mets

Jeff Passan breaks down Jacob deGrom's massive deal with the Mets and explains how Noah Syndergaard's support helped close the deal. (1:27)

The New York Mets took care of one giant question mark Tuesday, signing ace right-hander Jacob deGrom to a five-year contract extension, the team announced.

League sources confirmed to ESPN that the extension is worth $137.5 million. SNY was first to report terms of the deal.

Editor's Picks Olney: Mets faced intense pressure to lock up deGrom. They delivered For the sake of the franchise, its new GM, its fans and its players, this deal needed to get done.

DeGrom, 30, was set to make $17 million this season and was arbitration eligible in 2020. The extension replaces his current deal and nullifies arbitration. The contract includes an opt-out after 2022 and a club option for 2024, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. If the option is picked up, the total money for the six-year deal is $170 million, according to sources. The deal has a full no-trade clause.

After leading the majors with a 1.70 ERA in 217 innings last year, deGrom, 30, was a runaway winner in the NL Cy Young Award balloting. He went just 10-9 but had 269 strikeouts in 32 starts, receiving little support from a fourth-place team that finished 77-85. His 10 victories were the fewest by a pitcher who won the Cy Young award.

Lowest career ERAs in Mets history Only Tom Seaver has a lower ERA than Jacob deGrom in Mets franchise history. DeGrom is also one of only three Mets pitchers to win a Rookie of the Year and Cy Young award, joining Seaver and Dwight Gooden. Pitcher ERA Tom Seaver 2.57 Jacob deGrom 2.67 Jesse Orosco 2.73 Noah Syndergaard 2.93 -- ESPN Stats & Information

Teammate Noah Syndergaard expressed his frustration with deGrom's contract talks Sunday.

"Jake's the best pitcher in baseball right now. I think he deserves whatever amount he's worth. I want to keep him happy, so when it does come time for him to reach free agency, he stays on our side pitching for the Mets. I just think they should quit all this fuss and pay the man already," Syndergaard said.

DeGrom had a dominant 2018 season. His ERA was the fifth lowest by a pitcher in a single season since the mound was lowered in 1969. He was the second pitcher since earned runs became official in both leagues in 1913 to have a sub-2.00 ERA, over 250 strikeouts and few than 50 walks in a season. Pedro Martinez was the other in 2000.

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.