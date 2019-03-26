MLB suspends Giants CEO Baer through July 1

San Francisco Giants CEO and president Larry Baer has been suspended without pay through July 1, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement Tuesday.

An altercation between Baer and his wife, Pam, was caught on video, in which she screams, "Oh, my God! No!" while falling to the ground as her husband attempts to take a cellphone from her. The video, posted to TMZ on March 1, also showed Larry Baer holding the cellphone while walking away.

The San Francisco district attorney's office said it would not file criminal charges against Baer. The couple, married for nearly three decades with four children, issued a joint statement March 1 saying they were "deeply embarrassed."

Manfred, after meeting with the Giants CEO, ruled Baer's leave of absence, which began March 4, is an unpaid suspension. Baer also must undergo an "appropriate treatment and counseling plan" after being evaluated by an expert.

"Based on my review of the results of the investigation, I have concluded that Mr. Baer's conduct was unacceptable under MLB policies and warrants discipline," Manfred said. "In determining the appropriate level of discipline, I find that Mr. Baer should be held to a higher standard because as a leader he is expected to be a role model for others in his organization and community. Based on my conversation with Mr. Baer, it is clear that he regrets what transpired and takes responsibility for his conduct."

The Giants said Baer will remain CEO and president of the club upon his return from suspension.

MLB's domestic violence policy applies to front-office members.

Baer issued a statement saying that he accepts Manfred's decision.

"I made a serious mistake that I sincerely regret and I am truly sorry for my actions," Baer said in the statement. "My unacceptable behavior fell well short of what must be demanded of every person, particularly someone in my position and role in the community.

"I will now immediately begin the significant work ahead of me to listen and learn from my mistakes and to seek professional advice. I am committed to doing what it takes to earn the trust and respect of the many people impacted by my actions."

The Giants executive team, including president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, will continue to manage the day-to-day operations of the team. They will report to Rob Dean, the son-in-law of late Giants prinicipal owners Harmon and Sue Burns. Dean has been serving as the interim control person with Major League Baseball and the team's board of directors. The board said changes will be made to the team's corporate governance structure and a new permanent control person to MLB will be appointed.

"The Commissioner has imposed what we believe to be appropriate disciplinary measures and we will work with Major League Baseball and Mr. Baer to ensure that all aspects of the disciplinary program are completed," the Giants said in a statement. "Mr. Baer has apologized for his unacceptable behavior and has recommitted himself to undergo the necessary counseling program to ensure that this never happens again."

Baer was part of the ownership group that bought the Giants in 1992 to keep them in San Francisco. The club won the World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014. Baer took over as CEO on Jan. 1, 2012.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.