MLB suspends Giants CEO Baer without pay

San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer has been suspended without pay through July 1, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement Tuesday.

An altercation between Baer and his wife, Pam, was caught on video, posted to TMZ on March 1, in which she screams, "Oh, my God! No!" while falling to the ground as her husband attempts to take a cellphone from her. The video also shows Larry Baer holding the cellphone while walking away.

The San Francisco district attorney's office said they would not file criminal charges against Baerl. However, Manfred, after meeting with the Giants CEO, ruled Bear's leave of absence, which began March 4, will continue as an unpaid suspension.

"Based on my review of the results of the investigation, I have concluded that Mr. Baer's conduct was unacceptable under MLB policies and warrants discipline," Manfred said. "In determining the appropriate level of discipline, I find that Mr. Baer should be held to a higher standard because as a leader he is expected to be a role model for others in his organization and community. Based on my conversation with Mr. Baer, it is clear that he regrets what transpired and takes responsibility for his conduct."