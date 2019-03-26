2019 MLB season preview: Predictions, rankings and more

Can the Yankees with their new additions, the Astros with Bregman's new-found focus or the Phillies after making a splash in free agency be enough to dethrone the Red Sox? (1:28)

The three best teams to dethrone the Red Sox (1:28)

Which powerhouse will rule the AL? Can anyone top the Dodgers in a crowded NL race? As a new season begins, we've got you covered with predictions, rankings and all of the preview content you need to get ready for baseball in 2019.

ESPN Opening Day schedule: Orioles-Yankees, 1 p.m. ET. Braves-Phillies, 3 ET (ESPN+). D'backs-Dodgers, 4 ET. Red Sox-Mariners, 7 ET.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

From big names in new places to must-see superstar showdowns, these are the storylines you'll be talking about all season long.

Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

Will the Red Sox repeat? Who will rule the loaded NL East? We made our picks -- and you can make your own.

AP Photo/Ralph Freso

Will Mike Trout win his third MVP or Nolan Arenado his first? Who will deliver Cy-worthy seasons? Add your picks to our own.

perfect_pitcher ESPN Illustration

Kluber's cutter. Mad Max's change -- and three more unhittable weapons. We combine baseball's best stuff into one dominant ace.

ESPN Illustration

From his rare rookie card to the current edition, we examine how baseball's best player has improved year to year -- and talk to him about his statistical jumps and 2019 goals.

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Houston to win the AL West? Sure, if you like easy money. How about Yasiel Puig for MVP or Texas to win a playoff game? Those are just two of the long shots our writers and reporters are eyeing.

ESPN Illustration

74 home runs? 384 strikeouts? A 57-game hitting streak? History could be made this year, but some standards are more attainable than others.