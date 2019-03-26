        <
        >

          Helton cited on DUI charge, enters treatment

          1:27 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Former All-Star first baseman Todd Helton has received a misdemeanor citation on a charge of driving under the influence after getting involved in a one-car crash.

          Helton's lawyer, Stephen Ross Johnson, said the former Colorado Rockies star has entered a treatment program and "realizes there are parts of his behavior that need to change, and he is focused on doing just that."

          According to a Knox County sheriff's report, Helton's car struck a telephone pole March 18 before 6 p.m. Officers said Helton indicated he had taken an Ambien at about 2 p.m. One officer saw a cup in Helton's car that "had the odor of an alcoholic beverage."

          Helton, 45, was taken to a hospital for further evaluation. Johnson said Helton wasn't seriously injured.

          Helton retired in 2013. The five-time All-Star remains Colorado's career leader in numerous hitting categories.

          He had a DUI arrest in Colorado in 2013.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices