Syndergaard waves flag, plays nice in Syracuse

If pitcher Noah Syndergaard was still upset about the New York Mets' trip to Syracuse, he certainly wasn't showing it Tuesday.

Two days after he said he wasn't looking forward to making the trip to upstate New York -- "not even in the slightest bit" -- Syndergaard was running around the Carrier Dome with a large Syracuse University flag before stopping at midfield to wave it around, to the delight of fans.

"That's Noah," Mets manager Mickey Callaway told reporters. "He's great. I think he understands how special this was to all the fans, and he wanted to do something special.

"He got a lot of conditioning in running that flag around today, so he's going to be in even better shape because he came here."

Syndergaard, who will start the Mets' second game against the Washington Nationals on Saturday, threw off a wooden mound as part of the team's workout in the Carrier Dome on Tuesday.

Syracuse is the new home of the team's Triple-A affiliate.