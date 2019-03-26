        <
          Astros' Correa (neck) questionable for opener

          5:48 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is questionable for Thursday's opener at Tampa Bay because of a sore neck, manager A.J. Hinch said.

          Hinch said Correa, who was scratched from Houston's last two exhibition games, has been experiencing discomfort in his neck since a rundown play last Friday.

          "We'll see if he can play on Thursday," Hinch told reporters Tuesday. "We don't think it's a long-term issue. I don't love the fact that we've had to scratch him a couple days and he's heading into the season having not played for a few days."

          Correa batted .239 last season with 15 home runs and 65 RBIs in 110 games. He missed time last season with a sore back and in 2017 with a torn thumb ligament.

