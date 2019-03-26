Diamondbacks' Souza tears up knee, out for '19

Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Steven Souza Jr. will undergo season-ending surgery to repair multiple torn ligaments in his left knee, manager Torey Lovullo announced Tuesday.

Souza stepped awkwardly on home plate during Monday's 6-3 spring training loss to the Chicago White Sox and suffered torn anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments, a partial tear of the posterior cruciate ligament and a tear of the posterior lateral capsule in the knee.

His plastic cleats skidded across the plate as he scored from second base in the fourth inning, and he immediately fell to the ground holding his left leg. Souza put no pressure on his leg while being helped off the field by two Arizona trainers. He had an MRI on Tuesday, which revealed the injuries.

"Just a very unfortunate incident," Lovullo said Monday. "I saw the tracks on home plate. I saw the tracks leaving home plate. These athletes are so strong, you put a little extra force on some cleats, you just don't how it is going to respond. The only thing I remember is him flying across the air."

Souza missed two months last season with a torn right pectoral muscle. He hit .220 with five homers and 29 RBIs in 72 games for the Diamondbacks.

"It's a terrible scenario for somebody who fought as hard as he did last year to get back to where he was playing this year," Lovullo said. "He had a mindset that he was going to be very, very good for us. That's what's heartbreaking for me."

