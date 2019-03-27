Reports: Top prospect Tatis makes Padres' roster

Fernando Tatis Jr. has made the San Diego Padres' Opening Day roster, according to multiple reports.

A shortstop, Tatis Jr. is ranked No. 1 on ESPN insider Keith Law's top prospects in baseball in 2019.

The son of Fernando Tatis, who played 11 seasons in the majors, he will be 20 years and 85 days old on Thursday, making him the youngest player in Padres history to start on Opening Day and the youngest position player in MLB to do it since Adrian Beltre, who was 19 years, 363 days old when he started at third base for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1999.

Along with third baseman Manny Machado, Tatis Jr. will give the Padres' left side of the infield a new look this season. He hasn't play above Double-A, but he will make the jump to the majors after hitting .265 with two homers and four RBIs this spring.

Tatis Jr. hit .286 with 16 homers, 43 RBIs and 16 stolen bases at Double-A San Antonio last season.