Touted rookie 1B Alonso to be on Mets' roster

New York Mets rookie first baseman Pete Alonso has made the team's Opening Day roster after an outstanding performance during spring training this year.

There was widespread speculation that the Mets might have Alonso, 24, start 2019 in the minors to limit his major league service time.

But Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen confirmed Wednesday that Alonso and fellow first baseman Dominic Smith both will be on the 25-man roster for Thursday's season opener against the Washington Nationals.

Alonso is rated among the Mets' top prospects after his breakout 2018 season in the minor leagues.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Alonso batted .352 with four home runs and 11 RBIs in 22 games this spring. He had 36 homers and 119 RBIs in 132 combined games last season at Double-A and Triple-A.