Indians' Lindor out indefinitely with ankle injury

Cleveland Indians star shortstop Francisco Lindor is out indefinitely after suffering an acute ankle sprain Tuesday during a minor league game.

Lindor, who had been attempting to come back from a calf injury that sidelined him for all of spring training, suffered the injury while running the bases.

The Indians announced that Lindor underwent an MRI, and manager Terry Francona told reporters that it was too soon to tell how long Lindor would be out.

Lindor already was slated to begin the season on the 10-day injured list after straining his right calf last month. The three-time All-Star was expected to return from that injury by mid-April.

Eric Stamets will serve as Cleveland's primary shortstop while Lindor is sidelined.

The Indians also announced Wednesday that veteran slugger Hanley Ramirez will make the 25-man roster.