Red Sox manager Cora won't name a closer

The Boston Red Sox's biggest question mark of the offseason was who they were going to use as a closer after Craig Kimbrel left in free agency.

On the eve of Opening Day, Red Sox manager Alex Cora declined to answer the question, saying people will find out soon enough.

"I'm not going to name a closer. I've been saying it all along," Cora told reporters in Seattle on Wednesday. "I don't think there's a structure or a script you have to follow.

"Tomorrow, people will see what we're going to do. I feel fine. I'm OK with it."

The Red Sox open defense of their World Series title in Seattle on Thursday, with newly extended ace Chris Sale getting the start against Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales. After that, who knows.

The likely candidates to take the mound with the game on the line in the late innings are right-handers Matt Barnes and Ryan Brasier. Right now, the other relievers in the bullpen are Tyler Thornburg, Heath Hembree, Brandon Workman and Colten Brewer, as well as Brian Johnson and Hector Velazquez, who are also spot starters.

Cora said he has known what he was planning to do to close out games since November, when Kimbrel's departure was clear.

"It's obviously different than last year as far as the personnel," the manager said.

But he said he was not worried about how it is going to work out.

"People get caught up on the whole usage and high leverage, and not getting locked in with a closer," Cora said. "Every game is different. Every out is different. A high-leverage situation for me might be different than for you. That's the beauty of the game."