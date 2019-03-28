A's acquire DH/1B Morales from Blue Jays

The Oakland Athletics have acquired designated hitter/first baseman Kendrys Morales in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays, the teams announced Wednesday.

Morales, 35, is expected to play first base while Gold Glover Matt Olson recovers from a broken hamate bone in his right hand. Olson was injured Thursday in the second game of the team's season-opening series against the Seattle Mariners in Japan. He had surgery the following day and the team didn't provide a timeline for his return.

Toronto acquired minor league infielder Jesus Lopez and international signing bonus pool space in the deal. In addition to Morales, the A's received cash considerations.

Morales hit .249 with 21 home runs and 57 RBIs in 130 games last season, his second with the Blue Jays.