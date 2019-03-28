Harper ends Judge's top-selling jersey reign

NEW YORK -- The new No. 3 is the new No. 1.

Major League Baseball says that Bryce Harper has the sport's top-selling jersey, ending a two-year reign for Aaron Judge's No. 99.

MLB Most Popular Player Jerseys Based on sales from MLBShop.com of Majestic jerseys since New Year's Day 2019: 1. Bryce Harper, Phillies 2. Aaron Judge, Yankees 3. Mookie Betts, Red Sox 4. Mike Trout, Angels 5. Yadier Molina, Cardinals 6. Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers 7. Javier Báez, Cubs 8. Christian Yelich, Brewers 9. Anthony Rizzo, Cubs 10. Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves 11. Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals 12. Manny Machado, Padres 13. Ichiro Suzuki, Mariners 14. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers 15. Kris Bryant, Cubs 16. Jose Altuve, Astros 17. Alex Bregman, Astros 18. Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox 19. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees 20. Freddie Freeman, Braves

Harper signed a $330 million, 13-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies this spring, and his new No. 3 jersey set professional sports records for sales in 24 and 48 hours, according to online retailer Fanatics. His fresh get-up has been the top-selling jersey on MLB.com since Jan. 1, 2019.

Harper overtook Judge, the New York Yankees' 6-foot-7 slugger who had topped the list since his breakout rookie season in 2017.

Reigning American League MVP and World Series champion Mookie Betts of the Boston Red Sox is third, two-time AL MVP Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels is fourth, and veteran St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is fifth in figures released Thursday.

The Chicago Cubs are the only team with two players in the top 10: Javier Baez at seven and Anthony Rizzo at nine.

Manny Machado placed 12th, making him the first San Diego Padres player to crack the top 20 since MLB began publicizing it in 2010. Machado signed a $300 million, 10-year deal with San Diego this winter.

Now-retired Seattle Mariners outfielder Ichiro Suzuki was 13th.