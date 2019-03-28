        <
          Pirates OF Chisenhall out with fractured finger

          12:27 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right index finger, the team announced.

          The move is retroactive to Tuesday, the team said.

          Chisenhall was hit by a pitch Monday during a spring training game. He will be out four to six weeks, according to multiple reports and first reported by The Athletic.

          Chisenhall, 30, signed as a free agent in November after playing his first eight seasons with the Cleveland Indians. He was expected to start in right field while Gregory Polanco works his way back from a shoulder injury.

          The team also announced Thursday that outfielder Melky Cabrera has been added to the roster.

          Pittsburgh opens the season Thursday at Cincinnati.

