        <
        >

          Cano homers, drives in both Mets runs in win

          play
          Cano clobbers HR in 1st at-bat as a Met (0:26)

          Robinson Cano takes Max Scherzer deep to center field in his first plate appearance with the Mets. (0:26)

          3:58 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          Welcome to the New York Mets, Robinson Cano.

          Making quite an introduction to his new team, Cano homered in his debut at-bat, taking Washington Nationals starter Max Scherzer deep to center field on a 1-1 changeup in the first inning Thursday.

          The two-out shot made it 1-0 for the visiting Mets. He also had an RBI single in the eighth inning, producing both runs in the Mets' 2-0 victory.

          Cano became the first Mets player with an Opening Day homer since David Wright, Andrew Brown and Juan Lagares each homered on March 31, 2014.

          Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, struck out the other three batters he faced in the opening inning of 2019 -- including Pete Alonso, the first baseman making his major league debut.

          Cano joined the Mets in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Mariners that also brought closer Edwin Diaz to New York. Diaz got the save Thursday with a perfect ninth inning, striking out one batter.

          It took Cano 15 games and 45 at-bats to hit his first home run last season.

          ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices