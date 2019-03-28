Cano homers off Scherzer in 1st at-bat for Mets

Welcome to the New York Mets, Robinson Cano.

Making quite an introduction to his new team, Cano homered in his debut at-bat, taking Washington Nationals starter Max Scherzer deep to center field on a 1-1 changeup in the first inning Thursday.

The two-out shot made it 1-0 for the visiting Mets.

Cano became the first Mets player with an Opening Day homer since David Wright, Andrew Brown and Juan Lagares each homered on March 31, 2014.

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, struck out the other three batters he faced in the opening inning of 2019 -- including Pete Alonso, the first baseman making his major league debut.

Cano joined the Mets in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Mariners that also brought closer Edwin Diaz to New York.

It took Cano 15 games and 45 at-bats to hit his first home run last season.

