Smash hit: Andrus wows after 'Baby Shark' intro

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Elvis Andrus has started his 11th season for the Texas Rangers with a catchy new walk-up song -- followed by a lined single and a home run in his first two at-bats of the season.

"Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo,'' reverberated through the ballpark when Andrus, the 30-year-old shortstop who is the team's longest-tenured player, walked to the plate against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

BABY SHARK IS HERE TO STAYYYYYYYY! pic.twitter.com/PW0TLUzIa5 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 28, 2019

He lined a single to left-center field in his first at-bat, and crushed a 398-foot home run to right-center field in his second.

Andrus said "Baby Shark,'' a ubiquitous, infectious kids' song about a family of dancing sharks, is a favorite of his 20-month-old son, Elvis Jr.

"If you don't like it, you better get used to it, it's not going away,'' Andrus said earlier this week. "Hopefully 'Baby Shark' can hit well. ... At least get me one hit a day, it's going to stay.''

The Associated Press contributed to this report.