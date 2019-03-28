Dodgers crush MLB-record 8 HRs in opening rout

The Dodgers led by Enrique Hernandez and Joc Pederson hit eight total home runs to set an opening day record against the Diamondbacks. (1:30)

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers, striving to reach their third consecutive World Series, amassed eight home runs in a 12-5 rout of the Arizona Diamondbacks to begin their 2019 season, setting a major league record for Opening Day and tying a franchise record for any game.

The only other time the Dodgers hit eight home runs was May 23, 2002, when Shawn Green hit four of them against the Milwaukee Brewers.

On Thursday, against former co-ace Zack Greinke, the Dodgers got two each from Joc Pederson and Enrique Hernandez. Corey Seager, who spent most of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery, hit one. So did Max Muncy, looking to prove last year's breakout performance was no fluke. And so did Cody Bellinger and Austin Barnes to complete the barrage at Dodger Stadium.

It marked the first time six players on the same team hit a home run on Opening Day in the live ball era, according to research from the Elias Sports Bureau. The last time any team hit eight home runs in any nine-inning game was the Washington Nationals on July 27, 2017. No team has hit more than that since the Cincinnati Reds on Sept. 4, 1999, according to research from ESPN Stats & Information.

The Dodgers pushed their lead to 3-0 on Pederson's two-run homer in the bottom of the second, then got home runs from Hernandez, Barnes and Seager in the fourth. Pederson added another two-run homer in the sixth, then Muncy, Bellinger and Hernandez all went deep in the seventh.

It was more than enough for Hyun-Jin Ryu, who got the win after six efficient innings of one-run ball.