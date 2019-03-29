International players dip slightly on Opening Day

There were more than 100 Dominican players in the major leagues on Opening Day, the first time a nation outside the United States reached the century mark.

Major League Baseball said Friday that 251 of 882 players on Opening Day rosters, injured lists and the restricted list were born outside of the United States. Among those, 102 were from the Dominican Republic. That comes to 11.6 percent, just behind the 11.7 percent record it set in 2007, with 99 of 849.

The total of international players is the third highest behind 259 in 2017 and 254 last year. The 28.5 percent figure is down slightly from 29 percent last year and is the fifth highest. The record of 29.8 percent was set in 2017.

Editor's Picks Scherzer highest paid; Red Sox top payroll list Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer has supplanted Angels outfielder Mike Trout as baseball's highest-paid player, and the Boston Red Sox again have the highest payroll at the start of the 2019 season.

Passan: The state of baseball as 2019 season begins From labor talks and new rules to some different spending habits, it was an unsettling offseason. So where does the game stand as a new campaign begins? 1 Related

Venezuela was second, with 68, followed by Cuba (19), Puerto Rico (18), Mexico (eight), Japan and Canada (six each), Curacao and South Korea (five each), and Colombia (four).

Aruba, Australia, Brazil, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Nicaragua, Panama, Taiwan and the U.S. Virgin Islands have one player each.

Players coming from 20 countries represents the second-highest total behind the record 21 from 2018.

The Minnesota Twins and Pittsburgh Pirates have the most international-born players, with 14 apiece, followed by the Chicago White Sox with 13 and the Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays with 11 apiece.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.