Indians sign OF Maybin to minor league deal

The Cleveland Indians have signed veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin to a minor league contract, the team announced Friday.

Maybin will report to Triple-A Columbus, where he will join fellow veterans Carlos Gonzalez, Brandon Barnes and Trayce Thompson.

Maybin, who turns 32 next week, was released by the Giants earlier this month.

The move came after he was arrested on a DUI charge in Arizona. But Maybin was also struggling at the plate, hitting .163 in 43 spring at-bats.

He has a .254 career average in 12 major league seasons.