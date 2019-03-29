Wetteland facing 3 counts of child sex assault

DENTON, Texas -- A Texas grand jury has indicted former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland on three counts of continuous sexual assault of a child.

The indictments Thursday in Denton County, north of Dallas-Fort Worth, follow Wetteland's January arrest. According to a consolidated complaint and probable cause affidavit from the January arrest, Wetteland is accused of having a child perform a sex act on him, beginning in 2004, when the child was 4, and that it happened twice more during a two-year period.

The 52-year-old Wetteland was released in January after posting a $25,000 bond. A phone number couldn't be found for him Friday, and it's unclear if he has an attorney.

Wetteland was the MVP of the 1996 World Series, when he helped the New York Yankees beat the Atlanta Braves. He posted four saves in that Series, which remains a major league record.

He was also inducted into the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame.