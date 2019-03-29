Brewers' Knebel to have Tommy John surgery

Milwaukee Brewers reliever Corey Knebel is done for the season, after deciding to undergo Tommy John surgery to repair a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

The surgery will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The right-hander will spend the season rehabbing at the Brewers facility in Maryvale, Arizona.

Knebel had 16 saves and a 3.58 ERA last season, plus a sparkling 0.90 ERA in nine playoff appearances. He was an All-Star in 2017 with 39 saves and a 1.78 ERA in 76 innings.