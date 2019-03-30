Harper hits 465-foot bomb for 1st Phillies homer

Bryce Harper finally gets his first hit with the Phillies as he clobbers a solo shot to center field. (0:44)

Bryce Harper's first hit as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies was a home run.

Harper hit a 1-1 pitch from Atlanta reliever Jesse Biddle into the right-field seats for a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh inning on Saturday, extending the Phillies' lead to 7-4.

The ball traveled 465 feet -- Harper's second-longest homer since Statcast started tracking home run distances in 2015.

While with the Nationals, he hit a 473-foot shot on May 4, 2018, against the Phillies.

Harper now has eight home runs of 450 feet or longer since 2015, tied for the seventh most in the majors.

In his Phillies debut on Thursday, Harper went 0-for-3 with a walk, and on Saturday he had gone 0-for-2 with a walk before his homer.