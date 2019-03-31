Rockies' Murphy headed to IL with broken finger

MIAMI -- Colorado Rockies first baseman Daniel Murphy is out indefinitely with a broken finger on his left hand.

Murphy was injured diving for a sharp grounder in the fourth inning Friday night against the Miami Marlins. He remained in the game and got his first hit with the Rockies in the ninth inning, but swelling on his finger worsened overnight.

Murphy said Saturday that X-rays showed a fracture on the tip of his left index finger. He is likely headed to the injured list, though his prognosis won't be set until he visits a hand specialist on Monday.

Murphy signed a two-year, $24 million free-agent contract with Colorado in the offseason. He is a career .299 hitter in 11 seasons.

Ryan McMahon filled in at first base for the Rockies on Saturday during a 7-3 loss to Miami. He and Mark Reynolds are likely to be the primary replacements while Murphy is sidelined.