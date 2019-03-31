Man severely hurt in incident at Dodgers game

A man was severely injured in an altercation at Dodger Stadium on Friday, with the Los Angeles Dodgers saying they are cooperating with the police investigation into the incident.

"Last night, an altercation occurred suddenly between two men who were leaving the stadium," the Dodgers said in a statement Saturday. "One of the men was injured as a result of the altercation. A witness immediately reported the incident to stadium personnel, and emergency medical technicians were promptly dispatched to provide medical assistance at the scene. The matter is now being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department, and the Dodgers are cooperating fully with the investigation."

The man, identified as Rafael Reyna by his wife, Christel, is in the hospital and on life support after he suffered a fractured skull among other head injuries. Christel Reyna told KABC that she didn't see what started the altercation as they left Friday's Diamondbacks-Dodgers game but that she heard Rafael Reyna arguing with someone and then a loud cracking sound.

"I was hearing the arguing happening and then I heard like a smack, a crack," Christel Reyna told KABC. "It sounded like a baseball bat, and then I heard him start moaning."

Police say they are looking for a person in their 20s who drove away in a white SUV.

In 2011, San Francisco Giants fan Bryan Stow suffered brain damage when he was assaulted outside Dodger Stadium on Opening Day by two men, who would later receive prison sentences of four and eight years, respectively. The Dodgers increased security outside the stadium following that attack.