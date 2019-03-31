Yelich ties record with HR in 4th straight game

Milwaukee Brewers star outfielder Christian Yelich has tied a major league record by homering in each of his team's first four games to start a season.

Yelich drilled a 1-0 fastball from Cardinals right-hander Michael Wacha over the wall in right field Sunday afternoon for his fourth homer of the season.

The solo blast by Yelich gave Milwaukee a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

The reigning National League MVP became the sixth player in MLB history to start a season with homers in four straight games. The other five are: Willie Mays (1971), Mark McGwire (1998), Nelson Cruz (2011), Chris Davis (2013) and Trevor Story (2016).

Yelich also became the first player to win the MVP award and then homer in his first four games of the next season. He hit 36 home runs in 2018.

Barry Bonds in 2002 and Albert Pujols in 2006 homered in the first two games of the year after winning MVP awards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.