Bogaerts, Red Sox agree to 6-year extension

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a six-year extension, the team announced Monday.

The deal is worth $132 million, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The deal, which was first reported Sunday as being close by Boston radio station WEEI, includes the $12 million the 26-year-old Bogaerts was scheduled to make this season, then $120 million over the final six years.

The deal, according to sources, will include an opt-out clause that Bogaerts can exercise following the 2022 season, when he will be 30 years old.

There also is a team vesting option for 2026, worth another $20 million, the sources said.

Bogaerts hit .288 last year and set career bests with 23 homers and 103 RBIs while helping the Red Sox win a franchise-record 108 games in the regular season and a World Series championship. The native of Aruba finished 13th in American League MVP voting.

Bogaerts has played all six-plus of his major league seasons with the Red Sox after making his major league debut in 2013. He has 75 career home runs, 834 hits and 387 RBIs and has appeared in the postseason four times.

It's the second time in eight days that the team has made a big commitment to a player who helped it win a third consecutive AL East title and fourth World Series since the beginning of 2004. Ace left-hander Chris Sale signed a $145 million extension for five years on March 22.

Reigning AL MVP Mookie Betts is eligible for salary arbitration after this season and for free agency after 2020, when he will be just 28. He will earn $20 million this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.