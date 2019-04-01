Sources: BoSox, Bogaerts near $132M extension

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the Boston Red Sox are finalizing a seven-year, $132 million contract extension, league sources tell ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The deal, which was first reported as close by Boston radio station WEEI, includes the $12 million the 26-year-old Bogaerts was scheduled to make this season, then $120 million over the final six years.

The deal, according to sources, will include an opt-out clause that Bogaerts can exercise following the 2022 season, when he will be 30 years old.

There also is a vesting option for 2026, worth another $20 million, the sources said.

Bogaerts has played all six-plus of his major league seasons with the Red Sox, making his major league debut in 2013. He has hit 75 career home runs with 834 hits and 387 RBIs and appeared in the postseason four times.