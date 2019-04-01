Maddon not sweating Cubs bullpen's rough start

ARLINGTON -- Before Sunday's game, Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon expressed complete faith in his bullpen, and despite his relievers' giving up six runs in the final 3.1 innings against the Texas Rangers, Maddon doubled down on that belief postgame.

"It was just one guy [Mike Montgomery] that had a tough time," Maddon said after the Cubs' 11-10 loss.

Maddon said that despite closer Pedro Strop's giving up a ninth-inning double to Joey Gallo, who scored on a wild pitch to end the game. In the series, the Cubs tallied 28 runs but lost two of three to the Rangers, who are not expected to contend this season.

The bullpen blew leads on Saturday and Sunday and has a 10.03 ERA after three games.

"The arms we have and what each guy can bring to the table is really good," Montgomery said after giving up the lead Sunday. "It's a tough game sometimes. Short memories and move on."

Montgomery is one of five relievers who gave up runs in the three-game series. Tyler Chatwood, who led baseball in walks last season, gave up a home run, two walks and a single before being pulled on Sunday.

Maddon said he fully understands the demoralizing nature of blowing leads two days in a row.

"We do have to nip this in the bud," he said. "I do anticipate our guys will. There are a lot of good names down there."

The Cubs didn't bring in many new arms to address bullpen concerns in the offseason, and Maddon said he is aware of the current state of the team's relievers.

"We have to straighten that out, obviously," he acknowledged.

With the season only days old, Maddon said it will take some time to figure it out.

"I've always believed it takes about a month," he said before Sunday's game. "I know the guys, and you know what you think you have, but you have to keep throwing them out there because things change on a year-by-year basis. I won't make up my mind too soon about anything. I have to get them all out there."