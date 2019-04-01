Stanton (biceps), Andujar (shoulder) placed on IL

NEW YORK -- The hits to the New York Yankees' outfield depth keep coming.

One day after losing their season-opening series to the Baltimore Orioles, the Yankees announced Monday that they are putting outfielder Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list with a left biceps strain.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Stanton will be completely shut down for the next 10 days. After that, he'll be allowed to start his rehab.

"Hopefully we get him back at some point this month," Boone said.

Stanton is the third Yankees outfielder to go on the injured list this season, joining Aaron Hicks (lower back) and Jacoby Ellsbury (hip/plantar fasciitis).

In addition, the Yankees put infielder Miguel Andujar, the runner-up for AL Rookie of the Year last season, on the 10-day injured list Monday due to a right shoulder strain he suffered on a headfirst slide Sunday. The team said he is set to undergo tests and called up Tyler Wade from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Andujar's spot.

Outfielder Clint Frazier also is being recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and will replace Stanton on the active roster. New York opens a series in the Bronx against the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

Frazier wasn't in the Yankees' starting lineup for Monday's game, but Boone said the 24-year-old would play "a lot" while Stanton is out.

"It's the opportunity that I wanted last year," said Frazier, who shuttled between Triple-A and the big leagues last season while fighting through a concussion sustained last spring training.

Stanton played in Sunday's 7-5 loss, drawing three walks and striking out twice. It was on a swing on a 3-1 count during his third at-bat that Stanton felt the discomfort. Boone termed the swing a "funky" one.

Despite the discomfort, Stanton continued to play and finished the game.

"Wasn't sure if it was a cramp or something more significant," he said.

A postgame MRI revealed a Grade 1 strain.

"I don't like it at all," Stanton said of being hurt. "Just worked for six weeks [in spring training] to get here, plus the offseason. So would have much rather this popped up in spring training. But this is where we're at."

The former National League MVP is batting .250 with seven walks in three games this season. Last year, his first in pinstripes, Stanton appeared in 158 games. He battled through a hamstring injury part of the year as the Yankees went through another season of outfield attrition.

This is the first time since August 2016 that Stanton has been listed on an injury report.

Boone said Hicks, who received two cortisone shots in his back late in spring training, continues to provide consistently positive updates from his rehab. The center fielder has ramped up his core and rotational activities, but he hasn't started baseball activities. Those could begin this week.

Whenever Hicks is able to resume his baseball work, he will have to go through a "spring training" since he received so few at-bats before tightness in his back sidelined him March 1. Hicks played in just four games this spring, making 10 plate appearances. It's unclear how long his version of an extended spring training might take once he begins that.

Although Ellsbury joined the Yankees late in spring training at their facility in Tampa, Florida, he has been slowly eased back into baseball activities after missing all of last season with a variety of injuries. The Yankees have not said how long they believe it will be before he rejoins the big league club. Like Hicks, he has been rehabbing in Tampa.

In Frazier, the Yankees are adding a corner outfielder who had his own injury ordeal in 2018. It was during an early spring training game that Frazier hit his head while trying to catch a ball at the wall. He was diagnosed with a concussion and had symptoms off and on throughout the season before he was shut down in August.

Frazier was cleared during the offseason to return to full activities, and he participated in spring training. In 18 games in the Grapefruit League, he batted .143 with a .473 OPS, three doubles and eight RBIs.

Since he was left at minor league spring training the past two weeks, his offense has arrived. Last week, Frazier had a 5-for-5 game that turned heads throughout the organization.

"He's been tearing the cover off the ball," Boone said.

Frazier credited his recent improvements to a simpler approach at the plate.

"Just kept a clear mind and tried to play as much baseball as I could and not play mind games with myself," Frazier said. "I made a few mechanical adjustments that I felt like simplified things for me at the plate, and I had a really good, strong showing toward the end of camp."

The Yankees' front office was criticized in the offseason for never being a real player in the Bryce Harper free-agency sweepstakes, despite recent problems with outfield depth. The team felt comfortable going into the season with the players it had. Last week, as the Yankees were breaking camp, they traded with the Rockies for outfielder Mike Tauchman, a mostly unknown yet versatile defender who had just 52 games of MLB experience.

Tauchman is starting in left field in place of Stanton on Monday.