          Phillies' Harper, wife expecting first child

          2:21 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper is ready to raise a little slugger in Philadelphia.

          Harper announced Monday on Instagram that he and his wife, Kayla, are expecting their first child, a boy. Harper posted a photo of himself and his wife holding a "Baby Harper" No. 3 jersey in front of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge. He posted a second photo of a sonogram on top of a baby Phillies jacket.

          Harper wrote, "Philly raised little man will be! #BabyHarper."

          The 26-year-old outfielder did not announce a due date, although his wife hinted on her Instagram that it is in August. But the baby can almost take the wheel by the time his dad's $330-million, 13-year contract expires with the Phillies. Harper was a big hit in his debut weekend with the Phillies, hitting two mammoth home runs and leading the Phillies to a 3-0 start.

          "Congratulations to @bryceharper3 and Kayla!" the Phillies tweeted.

