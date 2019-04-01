        <
          Rays put Wendle on IL with hamstring injury

          3:05 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Tampa Bay Rays placed infielder Joey Wendle on the 10-day injured list Monday and recalled infielder Christian Arroyo from Triple-A Durham.

          Wendle, who started at second base on Sunday against the Houston Astros, left the game with a left hamstring strain.

          He has started two games at second base and one at shortstop this season. He doesn't have a hit in seven at-bats this season but hit .300 with 33 doubles, six triples, seven home runs, 61 RBIs and 16 stolen bases last season.

          The left-handed-hitting Wendle appeared in all four games for the Rays in their series against the Astros, in which they won three.

          Arroyo, who is a right-handed hitter, appeared in 20 games for the Rays last season, hitting .264 in 53 at-bats.

