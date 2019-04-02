Rockies place 1B Murphy (finger) on IL

Colorado Rockies first baseman Daniel Murphy was placed on the injured list with a fractured left index finger, the team announced Monday. The move is retroactive to March 30.

Murphy was injured Friday when he dove for a ground ball in the fourth inning against the Marlins.

With Murphy out of the lineup, second baseman Ryan McMahon moved to first base for Monday's game, and rookie Garrett Hampson started at second.

Murphy, 33, is in his first season with Colorado after signing a two-year, $24 million free-agent deal. He has one hit in 10 at-bats and one run scored so far this season.