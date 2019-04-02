        <
        >

          Orioles lose no-hitter after pulling SP Hess in 7th

          9:44 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Baltimore Orioles right-hander David Hess tossed 6 1/3 hitless innings Monday night in Toronto before it came to a halt, courtesy of his manager, Brandon Hyde.

          Hess, making his first start of the season, was cruising along with eight strikeouts and one walk on 82 pitches.

          But with Baltimore holding a comfortable 6-0 lead, Hyde apparently decided not to risk the health of his 25-year-old righthander this early in the season.

          Hyde summoned reliever Pedro Araujo for his first appearance of the season. Araujo walked Justin Smoak, then allowed a two-run homer to Randal Grichuk before eventually getting out of the inning on a double play.

