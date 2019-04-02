        <
          Reds RHP prospect Greene to have Tommy John

          10:53 PM ET
          ESPN

          Cincinnati Reds minor league right-hander Hunter Greene, who is considered the organization's top pitching prospect, will have Tommy John surgery, the club said on Monday.

          Greene will have the procedure after suffering a setback last week in Arizona. Greene was shut down by the club in August with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament.

          In 18 starts in 2018 with Class A Dayton, the hard-throwing Greene was 3-7 with a 4.48 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 68⅓ innings.

          Greene is ranked No. 16 among the top 100 prospects in baseball, according to ESPN's Keith Law.

          The 19-year-old was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft. He received a $7.2 million signing bonus that was the largest ever for a draftee.

