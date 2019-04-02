Harper sentimental upon return: 'DC was home'

Washington Nationals fans share their feelings on Bryce Harper signing with the rival Philadelphia Phillies during the offseason. (2:40)

Bryce Harper isn't waiting until game time to show his appreciation.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday morning, Harper thanked Nationals fans for the support they showed during his tenure in Washington.

"The city of DC was home," said the Phillies slugger, who returns to Nationals Park for the first time on Tuesday, as Philadelphia and Washington kick off a two-game series between NL East rivals. "Filomena's, The Silver Diner, The Italian store, and countless other places helped make it feel like home.

"You, Nationals fans, made me one of your own for the entire time I was a part of the Nationals organization. I'm so blessed to have been able to play for a fan base that cared so much about our team each and every night. You will always hold a special place in my heart no matter what."

Harper's 286-word post went up shortly after 10 a.m. ET. It comes a day after the Washington Post reported the former MVP received his 10-year, $300 million offer from the Nationals in an envelope during a rain delay in the team's final home game of last season.

The 26-year old outfielder went on to sign a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies on March 2.

Exactly one month later, he makes his homecoming as part of a talented Philadelphia club that swept its first series against the Atlanta Braves and entered Tuesday as MLB's only unbeaten team.

"When I run on the field tonight I am sure to hear some boos," Harper said in the Instagram post, "but I will always remember the cheers and the screams that are still with me right now, as I start my new chapter. So for that, DC, THANK YOU."

Harper also thanked Nationals owner Ted Lerner and his family, along with team president Mike Rizzo, for "the unwavering support they showed me during my tenure in DC."

In the series opener, Harper and the Phillies will face Nationals ace Max Scherzer.

"It's going to be fun," Scherzer said Sunday of the reunion with Harper. "We've only seen him in a Nats uniform. So obviously that's weird."

A former No. 1 overall pick in 2010, Harper debuted with Washington on April 28, 2012. He went on to win the National League Rookie of the Year. In 2015, he hit .330 with 42 home runs and was named the NL Most Valuable Player, becoming the youngest person to ever win the award unanimously.

Last summer, during the All-Star festivities at Nationals Park, he won a dramatic Home Run Derby in front of his hometown fans. Harper's Instagram post features an artist's rendering of the outfit he wore that night, including a stars-and-stripes arm sleeve and a bandana inspired by the D.C. flag.

During Harper's seven seasons in the nation's capital, Washington made the postseason four times but failed to win a single playoff series. In three games with the Phillies this season, he is 3-for-9 with two home runs.

After facing Scherzer on Tuesday night, Harper and the Phillies are slated to square off against Nationals righty Anibal Sanchez on Wednesday.