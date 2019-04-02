Giants acquire outfielder Pillar from Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have traded center fielder Kevin Pillar to the San Francisco Giants.

Toronto acquired infielder Alen Hanson and right-handers Derek Law and Juan De Paula in exchange for Pillar, one of baseball's top defensive center fielders.

It marks the second trade in the past week by the Blue Jays, who also dealt veteran first baseman Kendrys Morales to the Oakland Athletics last Wednesday.

Tuesday's trade could open regular playing time for Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Alford, one of Toronto's top prospects.

Pillar, 30, has spent his entire major league career with the Blue Jays, batting .260 in seven seasons. He is 1-for-16 in his first five games this season.

Kevin Pillar was the Blue Jays' longest-tenured player. Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Pillar has 55 home runs and 231 RBIs in 695 games. He's known for his highlight-reel catches in center and was Toronto's longest-tenured player.

The right-handed-hitting Pillar figures to see regular playing time in San Francisco's outfield. Left-handed Steven Duggar has started in center field in each of the Giants' first five games this season.

Hanson is a career .238 hitter with 12 home runs and 51 RBIs in 243 games for Pittsburgh, the White Sox and San Francisco. Law is 9-3 with five saves and a 3.83 ERA in 109 games over three seasons with the Giants. De Paula struck out 55 batters in 52 ⅓ innings in Class-A last season.

The Giants designated outfielder Michael Reed for assignment to make room for Pillar on the roster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.