Source: Jays extend Grichuk on 5-year, $52M deal

Outfielder Randal Grichuk is in agreement with the Toronto Blue Jays on a five-year, $52 million extension, a league source familiar with the deal told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Grichuk, 27, was set to be a free agent after the 2020 season.

The agreement was first reported by Sportsnet.

Grichuk slashed .245/.301/.502 last season and belted a career-high 25 home runs. The .201 difference between his slugging percentage and OBP was seventh highest in MLB.

Grichuk had agreed in January to a $5 million, one-year contract. The new, superseding deal includes a $5 million signing bonus payable in five equal installments on July 1 and Oct. 1 this year, April 1 and July 1 in 2020 and April 1, 2021. Grichuk gets salaries of $7 million this year, $12 million in 2020 and $9,333,333 in each of the final three seasons.

His 2023 salary would increase by $1 million if he has 1,200 plate appearances in the previous two seasons and by another $500,000 each for 1,250 and 1,300 plate appearances.

The Blue Jays acquired Grichuk from the St. Louis Cardinals in January 2018 for Conner Greene and Dominic Leone.

Grichuk and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. are now the only two players with guaranteed money beyond this season for the Blue Jays.

