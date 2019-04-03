Nats SS Turner hit by pitch, fractures finger

Trea Turner turns for the bunt but is hit by a pitch off his index finger before leaving the game vs. the Phillies. (0:31)

WASHINGTON -- The Nationals are adjusting to life after Bryce Harper. They'll have to get used to life without Trea Turner, too.

In the bottom of the first inning of a much anticipated game against the Philadelphia Phillies that was billed as Harper's homecoming, Turner exited early with a non-displaced fracture on his right index finger and there is no timetable yet for his return, manager Dave Martinez said.

"It's a big loss. He's our starting shortstop. But we've got to keep going," Martinez said.

The injury occurred with one out and nobody on, when Turner tried to bunt on an 0-1 offering from Phillies starter Zach Eflin. Eflin's 92 mph fastball hit Turner on his finger, causing him to fall back onto the ground.

Editor's Picks Booed early, Harper has last word with late HR Former Nationals star Bryce Harper made his return to D.C. on Tuesday night as a member of the Phillies and was booed lustily as he stepped into the batter's box. But Harper would get the last laugh, launching a mammoth two-run homer in the eighth.

Although it was unclear whether the ball hit Turner's bat in addition to his finger, the pitch was ruled a foul-ball strike by plate umpire Paul Emmel.

After being tended to by team medical staff, Turner walked into the dugout under his own power. He was replaced by utility man Wilmer Difo, who completed the at-bat by striking out against Eflin.

It's not the first time that Turner has sustained an injury after being struck by a pitch. In June 2017, he suffered a broken wrist when he was hit by a fastball from Cubs reliever Pedro Strop. Turner missed two months as a result of the injury.

Trea Turner took a 92 mph fastball off his right index finger and left in the first inning Tuesday night. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

A former first-round pick of the San Diego Padres, Turner was acquired by Washington in a 2015 trade. The following year, he hit .342, stole 33 bases in 73 games, and finished second in the National League Rookie of the Year voting.

Turner was off to a fast start this season, going 5-for-13 with two homers and four stolen bases over the Nats' first three games. His three steals on Opening Day tied a major league record. Against the Mets on Sunday, he went deep twice, including a walk-off homer that gave Washington a 6-5 win.

First baseman Matt Adams also exited Tuesday's game early, after he fell over a railing trying to catch a foul pop in the top of the first inning. The Nats said Adams was removed because of back spasms, and he was replaced by pinch-hitter Ryan Zimmerman in the bottom of the fourth.

Washington has already been hit hard by injuries, losing veteran utility man Howie Kendrick (hamstring) and outfielder Michael A. Taylor (hip, knee) during spring training. If Turner misses extended time, Difo would probably take over as the starting shortstop.