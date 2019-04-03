Yankees dealt another blow with Tulowitzki injury

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees added to their list of hurt players Wednesday afternoon, when shortstop Troy Tulowitzki left in the middle of the game.

Tulowitzki, who was coming back in 2019 from foot and ankle issues after missing all of last season, was diagnosed with a left calf strain. The Yankees announced that he left the ballpark during the game against the Detroit Tigers to undergo further evaluation at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Prior to being removed from the game in the fourth inning, Tulowitzki had one at-bat. He popped up to second base in the second inning. The half-inning before, Tulowitzki had fielded a ground ball, which required him to throw to first on the run.

Tulowitzki has appeared in five games this season and is sporting a .182 average (2-for-11). He has one double and one home run, his first hits in the big leagues since July 2017.

The Yankees signed Tulowitzki in January after he rehabbed both feet following surgery to both heels last year. They were impressed with workouts he held near his home in Southern California, and considered the former Blue Jays and Rockies infielder to be fully healed.

If Tulowitzki's injury proves serious enough to send him to the Yankees' injured list, he'll join 10 other players on it. No other major league team has more than eight players on IL. Earlier this week, Giancarlo Stanton (left biceps strain) and Miguel Andujar (small labrum tear) became the latest to miss time in pinstripes.