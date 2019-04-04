Jones has fan ejected: 'Keep the banter polite'

After snagging a fly ball in right field, Diamondbacks outfielder Adam Jones points a fan out to security who was cussing him out and using foul language. (0:40)

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Adam Jones, after having a San Diego Padres fan ejected for using profanity Wednesday night, urged spectators to "keep it light" instead of crossing the line with foul language.

Jones had ballpark security remove the fan at Petco Park during Arizona's 4-1 loss to the Padres. He said the fan was "cussing me out" while he was tracking down a fly ball in right field during the fifth inning.

"These fans in sports, man, they're starting to get a little more brazen," Jones, who is from San Diego, said after the game, according to azcentral.com. "I've said it many times, and obviously I've had altercations with fans. My biggest thing is, keep the banter polite -- we suck, I struck out, the team's not good. Keep it light, keep it smart. There's kids in the stadium. But the second you start cussing me out like I'm a little kid, that's a no-no.

"On the street, they'd never do that. In the ballpark when you've paid your admission, there's no need for all that stuff. The second I hear somebody cussing us out, you're gone. I could care less that they're gone. That's just how it is. I made a nice play, and just hearing the B-word, F-word, that's not baseball talk. So ... he gone."

It's not the first time that Jones has been vocal about poor treatment from spectators. In 2017, while with the Baltimore Orioles, Jones said he was the subject of racist taunts and had a bag of peanuts thrown at him at Fenway Park in Boston.