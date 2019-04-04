Report: All-Star vote leaders getting $15K bonus

NEW YORK -- The most popular players in All-Star voting will be in the money -- at least enough to cover part of the season's clubhouse tips.

The highest vote-getter in both leagues in the first round of the new fan voting system will receive a $15,000 bonus, according to details obtained by The Associated Press. That payment will go to the leading vote-getter at catcher and each infield position plus the top three among outfielders.

For all positions other than the outfield, the second-place finishers will receive $5,000 apiece and the third-place finishers $2,500 each.

Major League Baseball announced the addition of prize money on March 14 but did not reveal the amounts. This year's All-Star Game is July 9 in Cleveland.

Fan voting resumed in 1970 for All-Star starters other than pitchers, and the division into two phases this year marks the biggest change since. The new system was agreed to by MLB and the players' association on March 8 along with on-field rule changes for this year and 2020.

A primary voting period will start in late May or early June and last three to four weeks. A fan can cast up five online votes per day,

The top three players in each league at every position other than the outfield will advance along with nine outfielders. The top vote-getter in each league will be assured of an All-Star roster spot.

After a break of two to three days to allow for promotional campaigns, a final vote will be conducted during a 24- to 48-hour period in late June or early July.

The bonus pool for the winning All-Star team has been increased from $640,000 to $800,000, which translates to a hike from $20,000 to $25,000 per player.