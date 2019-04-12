        <
        >

          Games of the weak: This month's not-so-great events to (maybe) watch

          Jeff Chevrier/Icon Sportswire/AP PHOTO
          9:00 AM ET
          • Lane StraussESPN contributor

          April showers bring ... well, bad games that are also rainy. But let's throw a little bit of sunlight to some meh-burgers this month.

          EPL

          Cardiff City at Fulham

          (April 27, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

          These two teams are a combined minus-74 in goal differential -- but among the Premier League leaders in Relegation Immediacy Points (RIP).

          MLB

          Royals at Tigers

          (May 3, 7 p.m. ET, MLB.tv)

          Detroit's odds to win the World Series: 1,000-1. KC's: 350-1. Doing some quick math here... yep, there's a 1,350 percent chance this game means zero.

