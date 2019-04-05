Ohtani: April return possible, but up to Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels began their home opener Thursday with a .481 OPS that stood as the lowest in the major leagues. Through the first six games, they mustered only 13 runs and captured only one victory. Justin Upton, hindered by turf toe, will be on the injured list at least through May, and Albert Pujols is 39 years old.

At the very least, the Angels need someone to produce behind Mike Trout.

They need Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani, making his way back from Tommy John surgery, took 50 swings on Thursday, the last half of which took place on the field. The Angels have said throughout that Ohtani will not return before the start of May, but the two-way sensation has progressed effortlessly through each step as a hitter. His only obstacle appears to be the organization's profound caution.

"As a player, I think it's natural to try to get back as quickly as possible," Shohei Ohtani said. "That's how I'm feeling right now. But it's not up to me; it's up to the team. I know they're trying to be very careful with me." AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Asked whether he believes an April return is possible, Ohtani, speaking through an interpreter, said, "Personally I feel like I can get back this month, but it's going to be up to the team." The 24-year-old, talking to the media for the first time during the regular season, added that he is "satisfied" with the methodical pace of his rehab, "But I do want to get back as soon as possible."

Ohtani finished last season with a .925 OPS in 367 plate appearances and a 3.31 ERA in 51 2/3 innings, good enough to capture the American League Rookie of the Year award. He won't pitch this season, but he has already noticed more power offensively.

Ohtani began hitting on the field eight days ago and made 20 throws from 60 feet away on Wednesday, saying that "everything has been really smooth."

He watched Opening Day from Angel Stadium alongside other rehabbing teammates, then tuned into the other five road games from home. He saw eight key players -- Justin Bour, Andrelton Simmons, Zack Cozart, Kole Calhoun, David Fletcher, Peter Bourjos, Tommy La Stella and Pujols -- combine for 20 hits in 140 at-bats, good for a .143 batting average.

"I know everyone's trying really hard; it's just the results aren't there," Ohtani said. "I know it's going to turn around some time."