Jake Lamb is expected to miss six weeks after an MRI revealed a Grade 2 left quadriceps strain, the Arizona Diamondbacks said Friday.

Lamb had an RBI double in the ninth inning of Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Padres, but pulled up lame heading into second base. He was tended to by athletic trainers before being replaced by a pinch runner.

The third baseman had an MRI on Thursday.

Lamb played in just 56 games last season due to shoulder woes that eventually led to surgery.