Jorge Polanco hits for 11th cycle in Twins history

Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco hit for the cycle in his first four at-bats of a 10-4 loss to the host Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Polanco hit a triple in the first inning, a single in the third, a home run in the fifth and a double in the seventh. He added a single in the ninth for his first five-hit game.

It was Polanco's first career cycle and the 11th in franchise history. Michael Cuddyer was the last to hit for the cycle for the Twins, doing so on May 22, 2009, against the Brewers.

It was the first cycle in the major leagues this season.