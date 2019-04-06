Tigers' Moore headed to IL with knee injury

DETROIT -- Matt Moore left Detroit's 7-4 win against Kansas City on Saturday with a right knee injury after pitching the first three innings.

The team announced it as a sprain, although Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire described it afterward as a strain.

Detroit announced it would put Moore on the 10-day injured list.

Daniel Norris, who pitched three innings in relief of Moore, is joining the rotation in his place.

Moore retired the first eight hitters he faced, striking out the side in the second, but with two out in the third, he went to the ground to field Billy Hamilton's bunt to the right of the mound. Hamilton ended up with an infield single, and Moore threw wildly to first for an error, allowing the batter to reach second.

Moore retired Whit Merrifield on a grounder for the third out, but the Tigers got Norris up in the bullpen, and he came on in the fourth in relief.

Detroit signed the 29-year-old Moore in the offseason. The left-hander went seven scoreless innings at Toronto in his first start for the Tigers.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.